Works of Salvador Dali to be displayed in Dublin

The treasures of Salvador Dali will be displayed in Ireland for the first time later this month.

14 of the skilled draftsman's works, including ten sculptures and four prints, will travel from the Swiss-based Dali Universe which houses one of the largest collections of his work.

Gormley's Fine Art is bringing the collection, worth over €300,000, to The Irish Antique Dealers Fair at the RDS Main Hall.

The works of the Spanish native will be on display from September 28-30.