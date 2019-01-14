Workers’ Party to hold protest in Cork city over construction of public housing

Members of the Workers’ Party are to picket a meeting of Cork City Council to demand the construction of public housing.

The party will gather outside City Hall to support of a motion by Councillor Ted Tynan that the council retain a site on Model Farm Road for the construction of 100% public mixed-income housing.

Councillor Ted Tynan

Councillor Tynan said that while his motion was specific to a particular site, there was "an urgent and unanswerable case for the council to return to its previous role as the city’s leading builder of homes for all those who require them".

He said there was a need to challenge the State and local authority’s housing policy, saying: “As far as the state and City Hall management is concerned, local authority and state built housing is a dirty word and something which they want nothing to do with, yet all and every initiative they have come up with, inevitably based on a reliance on private developers, have failed.”

Generations of Cork people have relied on Cork City Council to build homes and thousands of people continue to live in these homes.

"It is from ideological rather than logistical bias that public housing has all been abandoned in this country and it is time to challenge that," he said.

The protest will begin outside City Hall at 4.30pm under the banner “Homes for All”.