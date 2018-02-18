Work needs to be done to convince undecided voters - Abortion Rights Campaign
The Abortion Rights Campaign says they are aware work needs to be done to convince undecided voters ahead of this year's referendum.
It follows comments by a Government Minister that efforts to repeal the Eighth would fail if the referendum was held now.
Two opinion polls out today separately show 19% and 22% of voters have not made up their minds on proposals to allow unrestricted access to abortion up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy.
Linda Kavanagh is a spokesperson for the Abortion Rights Campaign, she says they are delighted politicians are rolling in behind activists work.
She said: "What could really help us out at the moment is a wording up of the referendum and a date and we could really get the campaign up and running.
"We are aware of the work that has to be done - there are conversations happening all around the country, there are information stalls every week, loads of visible activism."
