Women's health care has not been prioritised, says Dr Peter Boylan

The Chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists says women have been wronged by our health system.

Dr Peter Boylan's comments come in the wake of the CervicalCheck scandal which has prompted Sinn Féin to move a motion of no confidence in HSE boss Tony O'Brien in the Dáil next week.

Meanwhile, a new report into Portiuncula hospital where six babies died has found there were poor standards in training and management.

Dr Boylan says women are right to feel angry.

"Women's health care has not been prioritised, it's right down the list," said Dr Boylan.

"If any operations and so on get cut when there are shortages of cash or staff it's the gynaecology department or maternity department of the general hospital that gets the slice - and that's just grossly unfair.

"That's half the population of the country are being disadvantaged, at a time that is critically important for the future of the nation around the time of childbirth."