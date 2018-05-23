Women's group calls for major review of femicides in Ireland

There are calls for the Government to carry out a major review of femicide in Ireland.

It follows the recent violent deaths of 24-year-old student Jastine Valdez who was abducted in Wicklow, and 14 year-old Ana Kriegal who was murdered in County Dublin.

Jastine Valdez

Women's Aid figures show an average of ten women die violently each year in Ireland.

Four women so far in 2018 are suspected to have died as a result of male violence: Jastine Valdez, Ana Kriegal, Joanne Ball and Natalia Karaczyn.

The National Women's Council says the Government needs to ask why Irish men are committing such violent crimes against women.

According to the Women's Aid Femcide Watch 2017:

Since 1996, 216 women have died violently in the Republic of Ireland. 63% were killed in their own homes.

In the resolved cases 56% of women were murdered by a partner or ex-partner.

Another 32% of women were killed by someone they knew (e.g. brother, son, neighbour, acquaintance). Thus, a total of 88% of women were killed by someone known to them.

Digital Desk