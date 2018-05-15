'WomenHurt' warn of regret and call for No vote; 'TogetherForYes' event hears 'must be a woman's choice'

A group of women, who regret having abortions, have been telling their stories in Dublin today.

The pop up event was organised by ‘Women Hurt’ which is campaigning for a NO vote in the upcoming referendum.

Curious shoppers and puzzled tourists stopped to hear the four women share their stories about their regrets on having an abortion.

They say it had a negative effect on their lives and are calling for a no vote in the upcoming abortion referendum.

Bernadette Goulding from the group ‘Women Hurt’ regrets having a termination when she was 19.

"I suffered from depression and anxiety especially on the anniversary of the abortion.

"No one told me I would ever wonder why my child would have looked like... I will forever remember the one who would never take a first step or never speak a first word."

Meanwhile, activists for the Together for Yes group say ultimately it should be up to a pregnant woman to decide whether she wants an abortion or not.

200 pro-choice students were campaigning across Dublin today and Siona Cahill of the Union of Students in Ireland said every woman should be entitled to make the best decision possible for the their own healthcare and their pregnancy.

"If having an abortion as early as possible under medical guidance is best for them then that's what they should have access to within the state."

There are now just 10 days left in the referendum campaign with voters taking to the polls on Friday week.

Currently, if a woman needs to end her pregnancy because of a medical or health problem, she must travel to the UK to access abortion services. Get more facts on abortion here 👉 https://t.co/sKY1zptiry #together4yes pic.twitter.com/br9kLoJhMb — Together for Yes (@Together4yes) May 15, 2018

Meanwhile, it has emerged this evening that there are no plans for the Taoiseach to take part in any debates on the abortion referendum.

A spokesperson for Leo Varadkar said he's likely to do a number of events next week but won't debate the issue.

The Taoiseach is due, however, to do a Facebook Live Q&A session later in the week.

- Digital Desk