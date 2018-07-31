Women caught up in cervical cancer scandal deserve apology from Taoiseach, says Donnelly

Fianna Fáil's Health Spokesperson says the women caught up in the cervical cancer scandal deserve an apology from the Taoiseach.

Stepgen Donnelly.

Leo Vardakar yesterday admitted that he could have been 'more clear' when he made a promise back in May that women affected would not have to go to court.

Last week, 37-year-old terminally ill cancer patient Ruth Morrissey was forced to go to court in a bid to get compensation.

Ruth Morrissey.

Deputy Stephen Donnelly says the Taoiseach needs to give a full explanation to these women.

He said: "If he stands up and says 'these women will not have to go to court' and then comes out a few months later and saying 'well, what I meant was they may have to go to court,' I don't think that is OK.

I think what he owes these women and their families is a full explanation and an apology.

- Digital Desk