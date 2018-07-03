Woman's death following surgery prompts warning by surgeon

By Louise Roseingrave

The death of a 45-year-old woman after complications arising from surgery following a workplace fall has prompted a warning that any patients with chest pain or shortness of breath following surgery should contact their doctor.

Lidl employee Agata Ewa Wojcik was working a shift at the Balbriggan branch of the discount store on Sunday, September 4, 2016, when she fell in the freezer section of the bakery.

She was rushed to Beaumont Hospital where an x-ray revealed she had fractured her leg in two places, below the knee and at the ankle.

She underwent surgery for her injury with metalwork installed in her ankle. She was discharged home with crutches and a boot to stabilise her ankle muscles.

Her brother Piotr Wojcik travelled from Poland to the woman’s home at Hampton Gardens in Balbriggan to help her during her recovery.

On September 24, 2016, he said his sister complained of chest pain and shortness of breath but did not consult a doctor.

In the evening at around 7.30pm he heard a "terrible scream" from Agata and ran to help her. He found her on the couch.

“It looked like she was trying to fall off the couch but the table was in the way. I noticed her lips were getting dark,” Mr Wojcik said in his deposition.

He ran to a neighbour’s house for help and the neighbour called an ambulance.

By the time he returned, she had lost consciousness, Dublin Coroner's Court heard.

Paramedics performed chest compressions for 45 minutes but were unable to save her life. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death was clots to each side of the lung due to deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in the context of recent orthopaedic surgery.

“It’s a known association between surgery and DVT but it’s not regarded as likely that a patient with an ankle injury would get DVT,” Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane said.

Immobility can give rise to the development of clots post surgery, the coroner said.

The woman had a raised body mass index according to orthopaedic surgeon Mr Denis Collins.

A health and safety investigation found the woman’s fall at work was unwitnessed and there was no CCTV footage of it.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane returned a verdict of death due to a recognised complication of surgery. Mr Collins advised that any patients with chest pain or shortness of breath following surgery should contact their doctor.