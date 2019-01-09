Woman with 48 previous convictions caught shoplifting within days of temporary release from jail

A woman with 20 theft convictions who was jailed in October for burglary got temporary release from prison and was caught within days shoplifting in Cork city.

Sergeant John Kelleher was outlining previous convictions for Glenda Fray before Judge Olann Kelleher could impose a sentence for three new counts of theft when this issue arose.

The sergeant said she had 20 previous theft convictions and two for burglary among her total list of 48 previous convictions. Fray got eight months on October 30, 2018 for burglary. Judge Kelleher then asked how she was out carrying out thefts on various dates in December.

Sgt Kelleher said Fray was given temporary release (TR) from her sentence.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said that two weeks into her eight-month sentence she was admitted to TR. Mr Buttimer said she was in breach of the conditions of TR because of a failure to sign one day at her local garda station as required. On top of that she was in breach for failing to be of good behaviour by committing the three thefts.

Sgt Kelleher outlined the background to the offences carried out by Glenda Fray, 32, of 24 Greenfields Park, Ballyvolane, Cork, when she was on TR last month. On December 5 she took €50 cash from an unattended jacket at An Bróg on Oliver Plunkett Street.

READ MORE:

The following day she went to Penney’s and stole €42 worth of clothing from its St Patrick Street outlet in Cork.

On December 12 she went to Smyth’s Toys at Kinsale Road commercial park and stole €469 worth of toys.

In respect of both shoplifting incidents she was apprehended and detained at the stores and the goods were recovered.

Mr Buttimer said that before the case was brought before Cork District Court she was dealt with within the prison system for the breach of TR. He said she would now have to serve the sentence and had lost out on remission.

Judge Kelleher said that in all the circumstances he would impose a sentence of eight months to commence immediately.