Woman wins €50k on scratch-card - five years after winning same amount on Winning Streak

A lucky Kilkenny woman has seen lightning strike twice after winning her second €50,000 National Lottery win.

Susan Grace, from Thomastown in Co Kilkenny, claimed a €50,000 National Lottery scratchcard prize - roughly five years after she won over €50,000 on the Winning Streak TV Gameshow.

Ms Grace won the prize on a €5 Bingo Times 10 scratch card - bought in Dunphy’s Centra Store in her hometown - and travelled to Lotto HQ with her mother, Kathleen, to pick up her cheque.

Kathleen and Susan Grace from Thomastown in Co Kilkenny are pictured in the National Lottery winners’ room after they won the top prize of €50,000 on a National Lottery Bingo Times 10 scratchcard

"I feel like the luckiest woman in Ireland," said the 40-year-old.

"I don’t play scratch cards all that often, so I guess I am just very lucky.

"My mother bought me the Bingo Times 10 scratch card last week as a treat and I think she feared the worst as I started screaming the house down when I’d realised I’d won the €50,000 top prize!"

Ms Grace previously appeared on Winning Streak in 2007 and said it was "like a dream" to win a National Lottery prize again.

"€50,000 is an incredible amount of money, and to win this amount a second time is like a dream.

"Winning €50,000 on the Winning Streak gameshow was truly life-changing for our family as it gave us the freedom to make a lot of improvements in our lives.

I have a wonderful family behind me so I will be sharing this win with my mother and my brothers and sisters.

Ms Grace's proud mother, Kathleen, said: "Susan is truly one in a million and this win couldn’t have happened to a more caring or generous person.

"As well as sharing the win with everybody in her family, she has already made plans for us to renovate our home and to upgrade our kitchen.

She also wants to use the rest of her prize to refurbish her dad’s grave who passed away a number of years ago. I’m incredibly proud of her.

The National Lottery also confirmed that despite the top prize win, the €5 Bingo Times 10 scratch card still has four more top prizes of €50,000 still up for grabs.