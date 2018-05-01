Woman who travelled from Ireland to UK for abortion victim of 'repeated failures', inquest rules

A woman who died following a late-stage abortion procedure after being discharged from a clinic despite vomiting and feeling dizzy displayed "atypical" symptoms that "were not appreciated as potentially sinister", West London Coroner's Court was told.

Aisha Chithira, 31, travelled to England from Ireland to have a termination at a Marie Stopes clinic in Ealing, west London, on January 21 2012.

Dr Adedayo Adedeji, who performed the procedure

Delivering a narrative verdict, acting senior coroner for west London Dr Sean Cummings said: "Her death resulted from the manifestation of a recognised complication of the procedure resulting in sometimes subtle and atypical symptoms and signs which were not appreciated as potentially sinister at the time.

"There were repeated failures of recording of observations by different clinicians involved in her care."

Ms Chithira's husband Ryan said in a statement released after the verdict: "When Aisha was taken from me in such a shocking way my world was torn apart.

"Coming to terms with my loss was extremely difficult, but this has been compounded by the torturous process that has seen my wife's case dragged through the courts over the past six years.

"I am relieved that the facts around her death have been revealed and the inquest is finally over."

Emma Doughty, a specialist medical negligence lawyer from Slater and Gordon, which represents the family, said: "Ms Chithira died in tragic and avoidable circumstances leaving her husband and young daughter.

"It is crucial that lessons are learned to ensure a tragedy like this never happens again.

"I hope that today's verdict marks a turning point in Ms Chithira's family being able to rebuild their lives."

