Woman who survived life on the streets died of prescription drug overdose, inquest hears

By Louise Roseingrave

A 44-year-old woman who survived life on the streets died due to an accidental overdose of prescription drugs, an inquest heard.

Linda Ayers. Pic:Gareth Chaney Collins

Linda Ayers turned her life around after securing assisted accommodation with Focus Ireland. She joined the High Hopes Choir, a group for former homeless singers and began voluntary work. She had plans to return to work an inquest into her death at Dublin Coroner's Court heard.

She was seen chatting to a neighbour on the morning of her sudden collapse and death on January 2 2017. She was seen smoking a cigarette and chatting outside her assisted living accommodation at Georges Hill in Dublin 7 around 10.30am. Staff member Josephine Murphy said Ms Ayers looked fine that morning until she collapsed suddenly shortly before 11am.

“She looked okay, she was outside smoking and talking to another lady,” Ms Murphy said.

When she saw Ms Ayers collapse outside she ran for help and an ambulance was called.

Dublin Fire Brigade officers arrived to find the woman in a collapsed state and she was pronounced dead at 11.44am.

Investigating Garda Brian Kenny said while the woman’s movements earlier that morning were unknown, her death was not considered suspicious.

Three weeks before her death Ms Ayers gave an interview about becoming homeless due to a family breakdown. She slept on the streets which she said was ‘horrendous’ but even more difficult as a woman.

“I was robbed, I was abused and beaten up, awful things happen to you every single day,” she told the Irish Mirror. Through Focus Ireland she secured a place to live. Her ‘life changed’ when her keyworker persuaded her to join the High Hopes Choir and she went on to perform on stage in Christchurch Cathedral with the RTE Concert Orchestra.

“It was the best decision I ever made. It was like being with a family,” she said. She was completing a course in gardening and planned to return to work when she died suddenly.

A toxicology screening as part of an autopsy carried out by Pathologist Sarah Mahon found a number of substances in the woman’s system.

These included anti-anxiety drug xanax, the anti-seizure medication lyrica, the pain medication tramadol and the sleep medication zopiclone, all of which are prescription drugs. She was on a methadone programme and the drug was present in her system at a therapeutic level.

The cause of death was given as cardio-respiratory arrest due to the combined effect of a number of different drugs.

“All together it was too much for her system that day,” Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane said.

“It’s always a risk, you never know the day it’s going to be too much for your system to bear,” the coroner said, returning a verdict of misadventure.