Woman who sued Marks & Spencer over alleged fall settles case

Ann O'Loighlin

A woman who sued after she claimed she slipped on an alleged grease like substance in the food hall of Marks & Spencer in Dublin’s city centre has settled her High Court action.

Bernadette Flynn was shopping with a friend for bridesmaids dresses for her upcoming wedding when she claimed she fell to the ground as she walked through the food hall of the Mary Street store.

“My leg went up in the air. I went down. I was completely shocked,” she told the High Court.

Ms Flynn said she was crying and embarrassed and could not get up. She said her friend went to get help but could not find anyone, but another shopper helped her to her feet.

Bernadette Flynn, (49), of Rope Walk, Ringsend, Dublin had sued Marks & Spencer Ireland Ltd after she claimed she fell in the food hall of the Mary Street store on February 6th, 2016.

She claimed she hurt her wrist and hip and afterwards had difficulties in relation to domestic activities such as vacuuming and ironing and she could not blow dry her hair.

She further claimed there was an alleged failure to take any reasonable steps or precautions for her safety and an alleged failure to provide and maintain a safe and adequate system of cleaning of the premises.

Mr Justice Anthony Barr was told the claims were denied and Marks & Spencer had also contended there was contributory negligence on the part of Ms Flynn who it has alleged did not keep a proper lookout.

Marks & Spencer has further stated it could not understand why Ms Flynn's friend could not find somebody to help after the alleged fall as it said it had 17 people in the area at the time.

On the second day of the case today, the court was informed the case had been settled.