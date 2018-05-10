Woman who feared she may have AIDS after blood test loses High Court case

By Ann O'Loughlin

A woman who went in to hospital for a pain injection but later sued, claiming she was afraid she may have AIDS after a blood test was taken, has lost her High Court action.

Ms Justice Bronagh O'Hanlon dismissed the case of Kathryn Singleton who had claimed that a blood test was taken after undergoing a procedure under sedation at St Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown, Dublin.

File image.

At issue was the consent given by Ms. Singleton for the blood sample which was to check for Hepatitis and HIV after a doctor during the procedure had been pricked with a bloodied needle.

Ms Justice O'Hanlon ruled Ms Singleton understood fully the reason for the blood test, gave a full, free and informed consent to the procedure being carried out and showed alertness and full comprehension in that she was able to instruct that she did not want her GP to be informed of the result of the blood test..

The judge said the court found Ms Singleton had not been a credible witness and there were many inconsistencies in her evidence.

Costs of the case, which ran for six days and was described by the judge as "one of exceptional difficulty", will be decided at a later date.

Kathryn Singleton (58) from Liverpool, but who previously resided in Arklow, Co Wicklow, had sued what was then the East Coast Area Health Board.

She claimed that as she emerged from the effects of sedation at St Columcille’s Hospital on May 1st, 2003, she was approached by a doctor who allegedly insisted on taking a blood sample from her because of some incident which had occurred in theatre during the procedure.

She claimed that as a result she suffered severe inconvenience, distress and personal injury and the taking of the blood sample, she alleged, constituted a breach of her constitutional right to bodily integrity.

She further claimed there was an alleged failure to provide her with an appropriate or adequate explanation for the taking of the blood sample and that there was an alleged failure to treat her with dignity and respect.

She further claimed a needle stick injury was allegedly allowed to occur in the course of her surgical procedure, thus placing her at risk and at no time was she given an appropriate explanation.

The claims were denied.

Ms Justice O'Hanlon said she accepted the evidence of the doctor who took the blood test as a truthful and credible witness.

She said his taking of the consent and the blood test from this patient was done with the same level of skill as any medical practitioner of equal status acting with ordinary care in accordance with the ethics of his own profession and in line with the standard required.