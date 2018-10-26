Woman who died in Bray house fire named
26/10/2018
The woman who died in a house fire in Bray on Wednesday morning has been named as Ann Lohan.
The body of Ms Lohan was found by firefighters in an upstairs bedroom at her home on Esmonde Terrace on the Greenpark Road just before midday.
The fire is not being treated as suspicious but Gardaí in Bray are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.
Ms Lohan will be laid to rest in Tuam on Sunday.

