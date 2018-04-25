Woman who developed sepsis during pregancy calls for No vote; Dublin Councillors call for Yes vote

A woman who developed sepsis during her pregnancy believes the Eighth Amendment is not stopping women from getting proper medical care.

Louise Dunleavy is calling for a No vote in next month's referendum.

She says doctors never failed to treat her or her baby properly, so the law does not need to change.

Ms Dunleavy said: "I actually felt quite safe. There's a sense out there that maybe women aren't being looked after properly in Irish hospitals.

"I respect and really understand that people have some sincerely held beliefs, but for me, I think it's important that we emphasise that women are being treated in Irish hospitals.

They are not dying from lack of treatment because of the Eighth Amendment.

It comes as 35 Dublin City Councillors came together last night to urge a Yes vote in May's referendum.

The group, which includes independent councillors and others from eight political parties, have urged people to vote yes in the upcoming referendum.

Cllr Éilis Ryan of the Workers' Party said: "It is rare - possibly unique - that you find an issue which brings together such a diversity of councillors across the political spectrum.

"This is proof of the significance of the issue before us, and is indicative of the breadth of support for removing the Eighth amendment from the constitution.

In 2016, 1,175 women from Dublin travelled to the UK to access abortion care. Many more bought abortion pills online.

"This is our reality in Dublin - and its not one we as representatives of our city are proud of."

The group includes councillors representing the Workers' Party, Solidarity, the Green Party, Sinn Féin, the Labour Party, People Before Profit, Fine Gael, the Social Democrats, Independents4Change and independents.

The following councillors endorse a Yes vote in the upcoming referendum. The Workers' Party: Éilis Ryan;

Solidarity: Michael O'Brien;

Independents4Change: Pat Dunne;

People Before Profit: Andrew Keegan, John Lyons, Hazel de Nortúin, Tina McVeigh;

Sinn Féin: Cathleen Carney-Boud, Janice Boylan, Larry O'Toole, Micheál MacDonncha, Ciarán O'Moore, Gaye Fagan, Greg Kelly, Emma Murphy, Daithí Doolan;

Green Party: Claire Byrne, Patrick Costello, Ciarán Cuffe;

Labour: Dermot Lacey, Áine Clancy, Mary Freehill, Jane Horgan-Jones, Rebecca Moynihan, Alison Gilliland;

Fine Gael: Paddy Smyth, Ray McAdam, Norma Sammon;

Non-Party: Christy Burke, Sonya Stapleton, Paul Hand, Cieran Perry, Damian O'Farrell, Mannix Flynn, Noeleen Reilly;

Social Democrats: Gary Gannon

- Digital Desk