Woman who claims she slipped on rose petals at wedding reception sues Tipperary hotel

By Ann O'Loughlin

A woman who claims she slipped on petals on a hotel dance floor two hours after the bride threw her bouquet at a wedding reception has sued in the High Court.

Ann White told the High Court she was attending the afters of a work colleague’s wedding reception at the Aherlow House Hotel, Co Tipperary when she claims she fell on the dance floor, fracturing her wrist and arm.

The 53-year-old childcare worker told Mr Justice Kevin Cross there was a “serious scrum” of about twenty "very enthusiastic" single girls for the bride to throw her bouquet at 12.30am.

Ann White

A number of hands pulled at the bridal bouquet of pink and white roses and there were petals all over the dance floor.

Ms White said she later got up on the dance floor at about 2.30am and her right foot skidded.

She said she looked down and saw rose petals.

A friend, she said went to grab her but she had a “massive skid” with the left foot and fell backwards and hit her head off the floor and also heard a crack.

She said she skidded on rose petals and while she was wearing stilettos, she said there were normal heels for age 50 plus.

“I got a shock the pain was so bad, I could not talk I could not move my arm,” she added.

The bride and groom she said came to her assistance.

Ms White (53) Highfield Grove, Clonmel, Co Tipperary has sued Aherlow House Hotel Ltd, with offices at Limerick city over the accident in the hotel which overlooks the Glen of Aherlow in Tipperary six years ago.

She has claimed at about 2.30am on September 15, 2012 she was caused to fall on flower petals.

She has further claimed that hazardous material was permitted to be on the floor and there was an alleged failure to take any or any adequate care of visitors to the premises.

The claims are denied and Ms White's counsel, Aidan Doyle SC told the court a full defence had been lodged in the case in which the hotel side claims the incident was an unfortunate accident and was not foreseeable.

Counsel also said the hotel has claimed the bride, by throwing the bouquet was the “wrongdoer” and the case should have been brought against her.

Counsel said Ms White is not suggesting the bride is the wrongdoer and her case is there was a varnished floor which had petals on it had they had been there for one to two hours.

Ms White after the fall was transferred by ambulance to hospital.

She had to have surgery to her arm and was in plaster of paris for seven weeks and has been told she has to live with a pain syndrome.

“My arm is painful every day. I find it hard to dry my hair and I can't wear jewellery on my left hand," she said.

She added that she used to love to knit for her grandchildren, but can’t do that now.

Counsel for the hotel, Jeremy Maher SC put it to Ms White that she was not half as badly injured as she says she is.

Ms White replied: "You are wrong, the pain I have is real. It is there every single day."

The case before Mr Justice Kevin Cross continues tomorrow.