Woman who claimed she slipped on rose petals from bride's bouquet settles case

Ann O'Loughlin

A woman who claims she slipped on petals on a hotel dancefloor two hours after the bride threw her bouquet at a wedding reception has settled her High Court action.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told today the case had settled and could be struck out. The details of the settlement are confidential.

Ann White had told the High Court she was attending the afters of a work colleague’s wedding reception at the Aherlow House Hotel, Co Tipperary when she claims she fell on the dance floor, fracturing her wrist and arm.

Ann White

The 53-year old childcare worker told Mr Justice Kevin Cross there was a “serious scrum” of about 20 "very enthusiastic" single girls for the bride to throw her bouquet at 12.30am.

A number of hands pulled at the bridal bouquet of pink and white roses and there were petals all over the dance floor.

Ms White said she later got up on the dance floor at about 2.30am and her right foot skidded. She said she looked down and saw rose petals. A friend, she said went to grab her but she had a “massive skid” with her left foot and fell backwards and hit her head off the floor and also heard a crack.

She said she skidded on rose petals while she was wearing stilettos; she said they were normal heels for age 50 plus.

“I got a shock the pain was so bad. I could not talk. I could not move my arm,” she added. The bride and groom came to her assistance, she said.

Ms White (53) from Highfield Grove, Clonmel, Co Tipperary has sued Aherlow House Hotel Ltd, with offices at Limerick city over the accident in the hotel which overlooks the Glen of Aherlow in Tipperary six years ago.

She had claimed at about 2.30am on September 15, 2012, she was caused to fall on flower petals. She had further claimed that hazardous material was permitted to be on the floor and there was an alleged failure to take any or any adequate care of visitors to the premises.

The claims were denied and Ms White's counsel, Aidan Doyle SC told the court a full defence had been lodged in the case in which the hotel side claimed the incident was an unfortunate accident and was not foreseeable.

When the case came back before the court today, Ms White’s counsel Diarmuid P O’Donovan SC said the case had been compromised and could be struck out.

Mr Justice Cross said he was very glad to hear about the settlement. He congratulated the parties on reaching it.

He said the case had a number of issues to be resolved and the case would have gone on for days.

He said when the court made a decision on the case it was open to appeal, which he said considering the scarcity of judges would have taken a long time.

In evidence, Ms White after the fall told how she was transferred by ambulance to hospital. She had to have surgery to her arm and was in plaster of Paris for seven weeks and has been told she has to live with a pain syndrome.

“My arm is painful every day. I find it hard to dry my hair and I can't wear jewellery on my left hand," she said.

She added that she used to love to knit for her grandchildren, but can’t do that now.

Counsel for the hotel, Jeremy Maher SC put it to Ms White that she was not half as badly injured as she says she is.

Ms White replied: "You are wrong, the pain I have is real. It is there every single day."