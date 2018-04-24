Woman who broke hips in Mater settles case for €110,000

By Ann O'Loughlin

A woman who claimed there was a delay of 10 days in diagnosing a hip fracture after she had a fall in the Mater Hospital, Dublin has settled her High Court action for €110,000.

Kathleen Duff’s senior counsel told the court the 58-year-old woman needed more complex surgery on her hip as a result.

He said Ms Duff had a series of documented falls while in the Dublin hospital and fractured both hips and needed two separate hip replacement surgeries.

Kathleen Duff (58) who is originally from North Dublin but who is now resident in a nursing home had through her sister Julieanne Kershaw sued the Mater Hospital, Dublin in relation to her care in 2012 as she awaited transfer to a nursing home.

Ms Duff was admitted to the Mater Hospital on May 11, 2012 with epilepsy and strokes.

It was claimed Ms Duff suffered a series of falls and fractures while in the Mater Hospital. Nursing entries recorded she fell out of her bed and was discovered on the floor on one occasion and also fell out of her chair on another occasion.

It was claimed there was an alleged delay in diagnosing the fracture of the right hip and in the meantime, Ms Duff was directed to engage in physiotherapy and it was claimed she was directed to be walked as much as possible.

The claims were denied.

John Healy SC instructed by Grace Murphy solicitor said Ms Duff now resides in a nursing home and had made a good recovery from her hip replacement operations.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross wished Ms Duff well.