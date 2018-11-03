Woman to be charged in connection with Foxrock death

A woman is set to be charged in connection with the death of a man in Foxrock.

The woman, in her 40s, was arrested by Gardaí on Friday morning.

She is due to appear in court at 9.30am tomorrow morning to be charged in connection with the case.

The body of Limbani Mzoma, thought to be aged 27, was discovered at a house at Tudor Lawns in Foxrock at around 11.30pm on Thursday night.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the vicinity on Thursday night to contact Cabinteely Garda Station on 01-6665400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Digital Desk