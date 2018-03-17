Woman to appear in court in connection with Dublin drug seizure worth €1.4m

A 32-year-old woman arrested in connection with a garda investigation into a drug seizure in Dublin yesterday is expected to appear in court on Monday morning.

A 48-year-old man was released without charge this evening.

A file will now be prepared for the DPP.

As part of a search operation in Dublin 8 on Friday afternoon, gardaí seized cannabis and cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.4m.

The search operation was part of ongoing investigations into serious and organised criminal activity in Dublin.

Digital Desk