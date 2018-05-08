Woman thought 'kidney was going to live on in her husband': Couple withdraw transplant failure claim

By Ann O'Loughlin

A Tipperary couple who sued Beaumont Hospital over a failed kidney transplant have withdrawn their actions against the hospital.

Denise Ryan donated a kidney to her husband Pat, who was 22 months on the transplant waiting list, but that transplant failed and he had to days later have another transplant from a deceased donor which was successful. The couple had sued over the first failed transplant.

On the second day of the case today Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told the proceedings had been compromised on terms which include the withdrawal of both claims and they could be struck out.

The development came after several hours of talks between the sides.

Pat and Denise Ryan.Picture: Collins Courts

Counsel for Denise and Pat Ryan, Jeremy Maher SC told Mr Justice Cross the second successful transplant arose from tragic circumstances for another family.

Counsel said the Ryans wanted to say they have and will continue to be deeply indebted to the family of the deceased donor.

Mr Justice Cross said he was happy the proceedings had settled and said it was a difficult case .

Pat and Denise Ryan, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Co Tipperary had sued Beaumont Hospital Board over their care when Mrs Ryan’s kidney was removed and placed in her husband in a transplant operation at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin on January 20, 2014.

It was claimed Mr Ryan was provided with an organ which was not effective and and underwent a good deal of mental distress and an alleged unnecessary and failed operation.

It was claimed on Mrs Ryan’s behalf that following the operation she was advised the transplant did not go well and that an alleged mismatch in size of the kidney was at issue. It is claimed she became depressed and suffered grief for the loss of an organ.

The claims were denied.

Mrs Denise Ryan (51) had claimed she now suffers from post traumatic stress disorder and is without a second kidney and had expected her kidney to live on in her husband.

Her 56-year old husband Pat who ended up having three operations instead of one had told the High Court he was very grateful for the second transplant but his wife was devastated.

“It was a huge blow to her I had another person’s kidney in me,’ he said.

Opening the case Jeremy Maher SC said Mr Ryan who had kidney problems and had been on dialysis was on the transplant waiting list for 22 months, Mr Ryan had "waited and waited and waited" for the phone call telling him there was a matching donor kidney but it never came.

Counsel said that Mrs Ryan was a suitable match.

He said a living donation is a routine procedure but one if the disadvantages is the loss of the kidney for a donor and the effects of failure if the transplant is not a success.

“Transplant failure can leave the donor suffering psychological injury. It has happened in this case with devastating consequences for the Ryans” Counsel said.

Mrs Ryan’s left kidney was put in her husband’s right side. When Mrs Ryan woke up, after the operation, Counsel said she was told there had been difficulties and it came “as a complete shock and caused immediate anxiety."