Woman tells High Court she was left afraid of having AIDS after going to hospital for pain injection

By Ann O’Loughlin

A woman who went in to hospital for a pain injection has claimed before the High Court she was left afraid she may have AIDS.

Kathryn Singleton said at the time, 2003, AIDS was a death sentence and she felt ashamed and could not talk to anybody about it.

She has claimed that as she was taken from theatre after undergoing a procedure under anaesthetic at St Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown, Dublin, a blood test was taken.

At issue in the case is the consent given by Ms. Singleton for the blood sample which was to check for Hepatitis and HIV after a doctor during the procedure had been pricked with a bloodied needle.



Kathryn Singleton. Pic: Collins. Kathryn Singleton (aged 58) from Liverpool, but who previously resided in Arklow, Co Wicklow, has sued what was then the East Coast Area Health Board claiming - as she emerged from the effects of an anaesthetic at St Columcille’s Hospital, Louglinstown, Dublin, on May 1, 2003 - she was approached by a doctor who allegedly insisted on taking a blood sample from her because of some incident which had occurred in theatre during the procedure.

She claims as a result she suffered severe inconvenience, distress and personal injury and the taking of the blood sample, she alleged, constituted a breach of her constitutional right to bodily integrity.

She has further claimed there was an alleged failure to provide her with an appropriate or adequate explanation for the taking of the blood sample and that there was an alleged failure to treat her with dignity and respect.

She has further claimed a needle stick injury was allegedly allowed to occur in the course of her surgical procedure, thus placing her at risk and at no time was she given an appropriate explanation.

The claims are denied.

Counsel for the Health Board, Eugene Gleeson SC, told the court the doctor who took the sample will say he told her he needed to take the sample and it was hospital routine as another doctor had been prodded with a blood contaminated needle.

Counsel said the doctor will also say it was necessary to the check for HIV and Hepatitis because of Ms Singleton’s history of blood transfusions.

In evidence, Ms Singleton told the court she was on the trolley after the procedure and in the day room when one of the doctors said there had been an accident in theatre and he needed to take a blood test. She said she felt under pressure and she felt coerced into signing the consent form.

“I freaked out. I thought I had AIDS at the time it was a death sentence,” she said.

She said it was seven weeks until a doctor spoke to her and her head was all over the place.

“For seven weeks I was callously left thinking I had AIDS. I felt worthless, “she said.

She told Ms Justice Bronagh O’Hanlon if she had been “treated right”, and an explanation offered as to what happened, she would not be in court.

“When I thought I had AIDS I felt I could not tell anybody about it. I still feel like I was treated like dirt,” she said.

Cross examined by Eugene Gleeson SC for the Health Board, Ms Singleton said at a meeting with one of the doctors several weeks later she agreed it was explained to her the doctor involved was more at risk as a needle had pricked his calf and the test was carried out as she was a patient who had previously got transfusions.

She agreed she had previously brought claims, including a claim over contracting dermatitis after using a washing-up liquid. She also agreed she had settled an action in relation to injuries sustained in a road traffic accident for €160,000.

The case before Ms Justice Bronagh O’Hanlon continues on Wednesday.