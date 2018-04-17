Woman suffers 'serious head injuries' in collision with car in Dublin

A woman has been taken to hospital with what is being described as "serious head injuries" after a collision with a car in Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the traffic collision on the R132 in Swords at around 9am this morning.

It happened close to the Pavilions Shopping Centre Roundabout in Co. Dublin.

A 22-year-old female pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to Beaumont Hospital. The driver of the car was not injured.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination and witnesses have been asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700 or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666111.

Officers are looking for any drivers or cyclists with dash cams or go-pros to contact them.

