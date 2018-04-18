Woman sues hotel over alleged fall after Sunday lunch

By Ann O'Loughlin

A woman who claims she slipped and fell as she left a hotel after having Sunday lunch has sued in the High Court.

Deirdre Walsh told Ms Justice Bronagh O’Hanlon she was walking out of the restaurant area at The Castle Arch Hotel, Dublin Road, Trim, Co Meath when she claims she slipped on what she thought was water on the ground.

“I ended up sitting on the floor. I slipped on something, I assumed it was water. My underwear and tights were wet,’ she said.

Ms Walsh said she hurt her elbow, back and left leg and later had to have surgery and now has difficulties doing activities with her children, including helping out with scouts events.

She said she can only watch her daughter showjumping from a seated area.

Deirdre Walsh (aged 43) of Parkstown View, Ballivor, Co Meath, has sued the owners of the hotel, Castle Arch Hotel Limited and Cusack Hotels Limited with offices at Dublin Road, Trim, Co Meath, as a result of the alleged accident on May 10, 2015.

Deirdre Walsh. Pic: Courtpix

She has claimed there was an alleged failure to have any or any adequate system of cleaning or drying the floor on the premises and an alleged failure to warn her and others of the alleged condition of the floor.

She says she fell heavily injuring her left elbow, lower back and left leg and claims she suffered a significant exacerbation of a previous back injury from a road crash.

The claims are all denied.

Opening the case Diarmuid O'Donovann SC for Ms Walshn said she was a care assistant at the time and soldiered on at work, but lifting aggravated her pain and she has not worked since December 2015.

He said, as a result, the case includes a substantial claim for loss of earnings.

In evidence, Ms Walsh said her life has completely changed and she went from being an outgoing person who liked to dress up to a person who remained indoors.

Finbarr Fox, SC for the hotel, in cross-examination asked Ms Walsh about Facebook photos which showed her dressed up as an American policeman holding a mock pistol.

Ms Walsh said that was part of a charity event and that and other pictures on her Facebook account were taken in the years before the accident.

The case before Ms Justice Bronagh O’Hanlon continues.