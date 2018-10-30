Woman sexually assaulted younger brother

By Liam Heylin

A 47-year-old woman wept in court as a jury found her guilty of sexually assaulting her brother when he was aged from nine and she was in her early 20s.

The woman pleaded not guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to all 10 charges of sexual assault, and a jury of seven women and five men returned with their verdicts this afternoon.

They found her — by a majority 10-2 verdict — guilty of four counts of sexually assaulting her brother. They found her not guilty of six counts of sexual assault.

The parties cannot be identified for legal reasons. Furthermore, the judge made an additional order that certain other matters within the trial could not be reported because of other legal restrictions.

The jury was not told in this trial that it was, in fact, a retrial and that another jury who heard the case in February were unable to reach a verdict on any count.

The complainant told Noel Whelan, prosecuting, what allegedly happened to him on 10 incidents between May 1993 and April 1995.

He said that because of the age difference between himself and his sister, people used to say his sister was like his second mother.

Their mother was in court for the case and comforted the accused when she broke down in tears at the guilty verdict.

The complainant said the first alleged incident occurred when he was nine and his parents were away for a weekend in May 1993. He said she was wearing peachy pink coloured pyjamas with a floral pattern and she got into the bed beside him. He said she took his left hand in her hand and put it on her breast outside her pyjamas and moved his hand so that it squeezed her breast. After that she repeated this action under her top on her bare breast.

He described other similar incidents and one where she allegedly put his hand on to her vagina and forced one of his fingers inside her.

He said these disputed incidents occurred in the family home when there was no one else present and once in a hotel in Dublin when the family were away together.

He described the feeling of being like auto-pilot where he did nothing to stop her and did not understand what was happening. He thought when he was nine that if people found out about it he would be seen as being at fault.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan remanded the accused on bail for sentencing on November 23.

Donal O’Sullivan, defending, said the outcome would have implications for the defendant’s career. A medical report is to be prepared on her, outlining difficulties that she has. A victim impact statement is to be prepared in advance of sentencing.