Woman settles High Court action for €525k after death of husband from prostate cancer

By Ann O'Loughlin

A woman who sued over the care of her 56-year old husband who later died of prostate cancer has settled her High Court action for €525,000.

Father of four and publican Johnson Lyons was diagnosed with prostate cancer and died in January 2015.

Margo Lyons, Grangemockler, Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary had sued Dr Andrew Downey and Dr John Downey who were at the time GPs with the Health Clinic, Pearse Square, Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told the settlement was without admission of liability.

Mr Johnson Lyons was a patient of the Downeys who were GPs attached to the Clinic.

It was claimed on February 28, 2003 Mr Lyons presented with symptoms suggestive of gout and blood tests were suggested but not taken. The publican presented again in March 2003 with foot symptoms and blood tests were carried out.

The test results, it was claimed showed a prostate specific antigen level which was outside the normal range for a healthy man then of 44 years of age but it was claimed no further investigation was conducted and Mr Lyons was not transferred to a consultant.

By 2007, it was claimed a blood test showed highly elevated levels and Mr Lyons was referred for further investigation and treatment.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to follow up on the initial abnormal results and Mr Lyons was ultimately diagnosed as suffering from prostate cancer and died on January 23, 2015, aged 56 years of age.

Counsel for Mrs Lyons, Liam Reidy SC said she took over the Trap Bar, Grangmockler after her husband's death and was doing a very good job of it.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross extended his sympathy to Mrs Lyons and her family on their loss.