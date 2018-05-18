Woman sets up GoFundme page to help her sister make memories with kids before she dies of cancer

By Louise Walsh

The heartbroken sister of a young mother-of-two who was diagnosed with terminal cancer last Wednesday is appealing for help to ensure her sibling makes cherished memories with her children in brief time she has left.

Wendy Coyle (aged 40) has set up a GoFundme page after her 'baby' sister Kim Allen was given the devastating news that she has an inoperable and aggressive form of pancreatic cancer.

As the 33-year-old, Co. Meath mum struggles to come to terms with the life-limiting diagnosis, her first thoughts were about her children Dean (aged 16) and Lauren (Lulu), who is just 11 years old.

Kim and her daughter, Lauren

Wendy is determined to help Kim and her children do as much together and make as many happy memories as possible before her condition deteriorates.

The well-known family from Kells in Co. Meath have already been helping their mum Joanne cope with her bone and breast cancer, which she has been battling for a number of years.

In a heart-rendering plea Wendy says: "My beautiful baby sister Kim has been diagnosed with an inoperable, aggressive form of pancreatic cancer and the doctors have told her that she doesn't have long to live.

"Her first words upon hearing her diagnosis was 'what about my kids.'

"While I can't do anything to save her beautiful life, I can make sure that the short time she has left is full of fun, laughter and happy memories for her and her children.

"She still has so much she wanted to do in this life - go to Paris to see the Eiffel Tower with her daughter, visit Rome with her son, go on a hot air balloon ride, do a parachute jump, climb Machu Picchu and go crazy in Las Vegas.

Kim and her son, Dean

"I don't know how many of these things she will get to do in the time that she has left, but my aim is to raise as many funds as possible to help her achieve the most important goals that will create the most precious memories and bonds that the children will hold for the rest of their lives.

"For those of you who know Kim, you know how much time and love she gives to other people so please help me to make sure the time she has left with us is as special and memorable as she is"

Anyone wishing to donate can do so here.