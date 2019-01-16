Woman returned for trial charged with stealing €170k while acting as solicitor

An Ennis woman has been returned to trial charged with stealing €170,830 from 11 people over a five-year period when she was acting as a solicitor for the parties.

In the case, Michelle O'Keeffe (aged 55) of Fionn Oir, Lahinch Rd, Ennis, appeared at Ennis District Court today in relation to the 19 separate acts of alleged theft between January 2006 and December 22, 2011.

Ms O’Keeffe is also charged with on dates between January 24, 2006, and December 22, 2011, that she failed without reasonable cause to maintain accounting records as prescribed by the Solicitors Account Regulations 2001 contrary to Section 86 of the Solicitors Act 1954.

The 19 separate theft charges outlined the amounts alleged stolen from each of the alleged injured parties.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that the case proceeds by indictment to the circuit court.

A Book of Evidence was served on Ms O’Keeffe in court today and Judge Patrick Durcan sent Ms O’Keeffe forward to the next sessions of Ennis Circuit Court for trial.

Ennis District Court.

In the case, Ms O’Keeffe is alleged to have stolen €46,500 from Martin Hanley; €35,413 from Michael Cahir; €20,580 from Terence Kelly; €15,000 from Mark Scully; €22,500 from Donal Kelleher; €12,252 from James and Claire Feighery; €3,000 from Gráinne Travers; €6,590 from Billy Hamill and €8,995 from a second couple.

In the circuit court, a person found guilty of theft is liable to a prison term of up to 10 years.

In court, Judge Durcan told Ms O’Keeffe that if an alibi forms any part of her case, she is to provide details to the State.

Judge Durcan sent Ms O’Keeffe forward for trial on the existing bail terms.