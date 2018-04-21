Woman rescued after falling from cliffs on Dublin's Howth Head

A woman in her 40s has been rescued by emergency services after falling from cliffs on Dublin's Howth Head.

A Coast Guard Cliff Rescue Team searched an area near Balscadden after the alarm was raised yesterday afternoon.

The woman was located and transferred to a stretcher before being brought to the top of the cliff, with the assistance of the Gardai and Dublin Fire Brigade.

A waiting ambulance took her to hospital, where her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

- Digital desk