Woman loses unfair dismissal case after sacking over betting irregularities at bookmakers

By Gordon Deegan

A bookmaker sacked a deputy manager after detecting 15 separate betting irregularities in relation to betting slips examined by the company’s security team, a tribunal has heard.

The female deputy manager stated that the irregularities were honest mistakes and she sued for unfair dismissal.

However, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has upheld the decision to sack the woman for gross misconduct on February 8th 2017.

The bookmaker stated that it could not consider an alternative sanction to dismissal as the deputy manager was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation in relation to the 15 allegations of betting irregularities made against her.

No parties are named in the WRC ruling and the company summarily sacked the woman on the basis of the serious nature of the irregularities.

The value of the bets is not disclosed but the deputy manager told the WRC that she was 'interrogated' for a number of hours on January 25th 2017 in relation to the allegations that were being made against her by the bookmaker’s Security Team.

At the meeting, the deputy manager acknowledged there were issues with certain betting slips that had been introduced in October 2016.

She stated that she had tried to get this issue resolved but there was no response to her emails on the matter.

She stated that the irregularities were honest mistakes that she had made and that she had tried throughout the process to explain the errors to the best of her ability.

She stated that she had worked in the organisation for a number of years and was a diligent and trustworthy employee.

The complainant stated that she was already in receipt of a Stage Two written warning since 2016 but did not appeal that warning as she accepted that she had made a mistake on that occasion.

The complainant acknowledged her current mistakes but stated that she did not deliberately engage in betting irregularities as claimed by her employer.

The deputy manager appealed her dismissal internally on the basis that she had not engaged in betting irregularities, had nine years’ service without issue, had been promoted to Deputy Manager and subsequently temporary Manager and had always worked professionally and efficiently.

She also stated that she was eager to train staff to a professional standard, had always followed proper procedures in relation to customer discretion and confidentiality and had ensured excellent customer service.

The deputy manager also stated that she had been honest in relation to her errors and in her attempts to explain the alleged irregularities.

She contended that the sanction of dismissal was disproportionate to the errors that occurred.

However, the company upheld its earlier decision to sack the woman.

In his ruling, WRC Adjudication Officer, Andrew Heavey stated “having considered the written submissions of both parties, and all of the evidence adduced at the hearing of this complaint, I find that the complainant was not unfairly dismissed and the complaint fails”.

In response to the deputy manager's criticism of the company investigation meeting, Mr Heavey said the company's actions did not in any way compromise the process or render it procedurally unfair.