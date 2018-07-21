Woman knocked down outside Dublin shopping centre remains in hospital

A woman remains in hospital today after she was knocked down outside a shopping centre in Dublin.

The woman was struck by a car in a car park outside a shopping centre in Citywest at around 3.15pm yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene where she was treated for leg injuries before she was brought to Tallaght Hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, wasn't hurt. A number of parked cars were damaged in the incident.

Firefighters and paramedics from Tallaght and Dolphin’s Barn Fire Stations also attended the scene.

The woman's injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Firefighter/Paramedics from Tallaght and Dolphin’s Barn Fire Stations responded an RTC in a shopping centre car park in #Citywest involving several vehicles. 1 person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 2 fire engines, 1 rescue tender plus @TallaghtAmbo pic.twitter.com/jeVkfnncve — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 20, 2018

Digital Desk