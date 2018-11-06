Woman jailed for slashing stomach of man who came to help her in the street

By Jessica Magee and Sonya McLean

A young homeless woman who gave birth in custody has been sentenced to six years in prison for slashing the stomach of a man who came to help her in the street.

Donna Dineen (23) inflicted a 25cm stab wound on a stranger who said he heard her arguing with a man and thought she needed help.

Dineen of Cedar House hostel, Dublin claimed on arrest that she had acted in self-defence after the injured party pulled a knife on her. “If he was there to help, I wouldn't have done that to him,” she told gardaí.

She pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm of Saurjan Syergaz (27) at St Benedict's Gardens, North Circular Road on May 8, 2017.

Dineen further admitted producing a knife and robbing the man's wallet on the same occasion. She has 17 previous convictions for minor offences.

Garda Conor Mackey told Tony McGillicuddy BL, prosecuting, that the injured man left a trail of blood from Dorset Street up North Circular Road, ending in a pool of blood at St Benedict's Garden from what gardaí described as his “horrific slash wound”.

A co-accused man has also been charged in relation to the offences, but he cannot be named as his case is currently before the courts.

Dineen gave birth to her first child, a son, in March of this year at the Dóchas Centre in Mountjoy Prison.

Judge Melanie Greally sentenced Dineen to concurrent terms of six years for the robbery offence and five years for the assault. She suspended the final two years on strict conditions.

She said she had taken into account “the large amount of information in the reports” before the court. She said there was “no doubt” that Dineen had an “extremely unstable youth and early life”, noting that she had been a victim of both violence and sexual abuse and had a considerable dependency on drugs and alcohol.

Judge Greally said she had also considered a letter Dineen had written to the court “expressing her regrets for her actions and her hopes for the future as a mother to her child”.

At a sentencing hearing last July Carol Doherty BL, defending, asked the court to consider a suspended sentence so Dineen could attend a rehabilitation centre where she would be able to keep her baby with her for a further 18 months.

Under current regulations, a woman who gives birth in custody can only keep the baby with her in prison for 12 months, whereupon the child is released into the care of the HSE.

Ms Doherty said Dineen had written an eloquent letter to the court in which she fully accepted her role in the offence and was deeply remorseful.

The court heard Dineen had a tragic background and had been a victim of abuse at the hands of several people all her life which haunts her every day, leading her to remain trapped in a cycle of drink and drug addiction.

Counsel said she was doing very well in custody and wanted to start life afresh with her baby son.

“Motherhood is not easy, but motherhood in custody is an added difficulty,” said Ms Doherty.