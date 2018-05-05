Woman in critical condition in Tyrone after being attacked with drill

A woman is in critical condition in hospital this morning after being attacked with a cordless drill in Tyrone.

The 38-year-old sustained a serious head injury after being assaulted in the Railway Street area of Strabane in Co Tyrone at around 2am.

Her condition is critical but stable, and police described it as a brutal attack.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and detectives are exploring a possible homophobic motive for the crime.

Anyone with information or who was in the area at the time is urged to contact police in Strabane or Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Strabane town.

- Digital Desk