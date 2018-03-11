Woman in critical condition following incident in Drogheda
A woman is in a critical condition in hospital following an incident in Drogheda on Friday.
The 28-year-old woman is in Beaumont Hospital after an incident that happened at Rathmullen park.
There are currently no details of how the woman was injured.
Gardai are carrying out enquiries and the scene is currently preserved.
Investigations are ongoing.
More information to follow...
- Digital Desk
