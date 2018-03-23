Woman in critical condition following Dublin crash, Gardaí appealing for witnesses
Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash between a cyclist and a pedestrian in Ranelagh yesterday morning.
A woman in her 40s was hit by a cyclist as she tried to cross the road at Grand Parade at around 9am.
The victim was taken to St. Vincents hospital and subsequently transferred to Beaumont Hospital where she is in a critical condition.
- Digital Desk
