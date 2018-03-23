Woman in critical condition following Dublin crash, Gardaí appealing for witnesses

Back to Road accident Ireland Home

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash between a cyclist and a pedestrian in Ranelagh yesterday morning.

A woman in her 40s was hit by a cyclist as she tried to cross the road at Grand Parade at around 9am.

The victim was taken to St. Vincents hospital and subsequently transferred to Beaumont Hospital where she is in a critical condition.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Gardaí, Ranelagh, Dublin, Beaumont

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland