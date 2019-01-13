Woman in critical condition after road collision in Derry

Police in Northern Ireland are at the scene of a serious single vehicle crash in Co Derry.

The incident occurred shortly before 5.25am this morning in Glengrainne Gardens in Park.

The female driver has been taken to hospital for treatment, where her condition is described as critical.

As result, roads in the area are closed to traffic while police investigate the circumstances of the collision.

