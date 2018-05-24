Woman hospitalised after being rescued from Lough Ree

A woman remains in hospital after she was rescued from Lough Ree in Athlone yesterday evening.

The Coastguard helicopter Rescue 118 along with Lough Ree RNLI assisted in the rescue operation at Golden Mile, north of Athlone town.

The alarm was raised after the swimmer got into difficulty shortly before 7pm.

Emergency services treated the woman at the scene before airlifting her to University Hospital Galway.

- Digital Desk