Woman held against her will at Clare factory

A garda investigation is underway following a serious incident in Co Clare this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted at 2.30pm this afternoon following reports that a woman was being held against her will at a factory on the Carrigaholt Road.

It's understood the man involved was known to her.

Garda units from Kilrush, assisted by the Armed Regional Support Unit responded to the incident and remain at the scene.

Gardaí say the woman is now safe and their investigation is ongoing.

They are appealing to anyone who may be able to assist them in their investigation to contact Kilrush garda station.

Digital Desk