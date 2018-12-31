Woman escapes serious harm after being rescued from gas-filled house in Clare

A woman escaped serious harm after she was rescued from a gas-filled house in Co Clare last night.

The alarm at around 11.00pm when a caller to a house at Green View, Cappahard in Ennis became concerned for the occupant inside.

Gardaí were first to arrive at the scene and attempted to gain entry by forcing the back door. Officers had to retreat however after they were met with the overpowering smell of gas. Fire and ambulance services were also alerted.

Two ambulances arrived at the scene within minutes followed soon afterwards by two units of the fire brigade from Ennis. Firefighters wearing special breathing apparatus quickly entered the house and located a woman lying semi-conscious on a couch.

Fire service personnel carried the woman to safety while other crew members evacuated an adjacent property in case gas had leaked next door. When the leak was confirmed to have been confined to just one semi-detached property, there was no need to evacuate any other homes.

Ambulances paramedics assessed and treated the woman at the scene however she did not require hospitalisation.

Fire crews opened windows throughout the house and used a specialised fan to help ventilate the property while the occupants of the house next door were allowed return to their home once the scene was declared safe.