Woman enjoys second slice of lottery luck and hopes it ‘won’t be the last time’

A woman from Co Tyrone has won €25,000 on the Irish lottery, 12 years after winning a trip to New York City.

Kathleen Falconer, from Strabane, got her second slice of lottery luck having won the top prize on a Holiday Cash scratch card.

She previously won a holiday to New York as part of the National Lottery TV game show Winning Streak.

Ms Falconer bought her ticket in Mac’s Books & Newsagents on Upper Main Street in Buncrana, Co Donegal.

“The first time we learned we had won the New York trip 12 years ago I was gobsmacked. It was an amazing holiday – the type that is once in a lifetime,” she said.

“I could never have predicted that a few years later I would have won 25,000 euro on a scratch card!”

Ms Falconer added that she hoped she might be a winner again someday.

“Hopefully this won’t be the last time we will be in here (the National Lottery’s Winner’s Room), as I’m off to buy my Lotto ticket for this weekend’s draw,” she said.

- Press Association