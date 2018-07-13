Woman due in court in connection with firearm discovery in Louth
A woman in her 30s is due in court in Dublin tomorrow charged in connection with the discovery of a firearm in County Louth earlier this week.
She was one of two people who were arrested during an operation to target Dissident Republican activity in the Drogheda area.
A man in his 40s has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.