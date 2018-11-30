Woman due in court after €3k shoplifting spree in Cork

A woman is due in court this morning charged in connection with a series of theft from shop incidents in Cork city yesterday after nearly €3,000 worth of goods was recovered.

Gardaí, who have stepped up patrols in the city centre, stopped and searched a woman in the city centre at around 2pm.

They recovered clothes, sunglasses and jewellery worth nearly €3,000 which had been reported stolen from six shops in the city earlier.

The woman was arrested, brought to Bridewell Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

She has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning.

Superintendent John Quilter said gardaí have increased both uniform and plainclothes patrol in the city for the next few weeks.

“Whilst we will be policing all aspects of crime in the city, we will have a particular focus on theft from shops,” he said.

“I would ask that all businesses log on to www.garda.ie and view the ‘Garda Retail Security Guide’ to see how they can tackle shoplifting and other crimes that can affect them.”

Garda Community Policing members mounted an Operation Thor day of action yesterday visiting shopping centres in Ballincollig, Little Island, Glanmire and Ballyvolane to offer advice to members of the public on how to stay safe this Christmas.