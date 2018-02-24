Woman dies in overnight road accident in Co Laois

A woman in her 40s has been killed in an overnight crash in Laois.

Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the scene of the two-car collision on the N80 at Ballickmoyler at around 10pm. A 48-year-old woman, a driver of one of the cars, died at the scene.

The driver of the second car - a man in his 40s - was taken by Ambulance to Tullamore Hospital. His injuries are understood to be serious.

The stretch of road between Ballickmoyler and the townland of Coolhenry, where the accident occurred, remains closed this morning.

Garda forensic collision investigators will examine the crash site later this morning. The local Coroner has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station 057-8674100, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

In a separate incident, a woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after being knocked down by a taxi in Dublin last night.

She was struck by the car on Leinster road in Rathmines in Dublin 6 shortly after 1am.

The woman remains at St James Hospital this morning. The extent of her injuries are not known at this stage.

The collision site will be examined by local a local crime scenes unit later this morning. Local traffic diversions are currently in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station 01-6666700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

- Digital desk