Woman dies in overnight accident in Donegal

A 59-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car in Co Donegal last night.

The pedestrian was hit at Umricam, Buncrana, at around 9.15pm last night.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been removed to Letterkenny General Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place later today. The local coroner has been notified.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Buncrana Garda Station 074-9320540, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

