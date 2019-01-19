Woman dies in Galway house fire

A woman has died after a house fire in County Galway.

Gardaí and Fire Services attended at the scene at Tullyvoheen in Clifden yesterday evening.

They were called to the house at around 7pm and brought the blaze under control a short time later.

The sole victim of the fire was a woman believed to be in her late 40s.

Her body was located inside the house and the scene is currently preserved for examination.

Gardaí say foul play is not suspected at this time.