Woman dies in farm accident in Galway

A woman was found dead on a Galway farm yesterday afternoon.

The 54-year-old was in a field at her farm in the Headford area.

Media reports state that a post-mortem is due to be carried out today.

The Health and Safety Authority say they are aware of the incident and have begun an investigation.

Livestock were present in the field at the time, and the HSA are working under the assumption that she was attacked by the livestock.

File image

- Digital Desk