Woman dies in Cork road accident

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman died in a road accident in Co Cork this morning.

Gardaí, as well as local fire and emergency services, were called to the scene of the single-vehicle collision on the N25 at Water Rock eastbound, at around 8.25am.
It is understood the car left the road before it struck a barrier.
The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Her body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.
Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site and local diversions are in place.


The local Coroner has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station 021-4621550, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

