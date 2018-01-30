Woman dies in Cork road accident

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman died in a road accident in Co Cork this morning.

Gardaí, as well as local fire and emergency services, were called to the scene of the single-vehicle collision on the N25 at Water Rock eastbound, at around 8.25am.

It is understood the car left the road before it struck a barrier.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Her body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site and local diversions are in place.



#CORK N25 now closed eastbound between J4 Carrigtohill and the Waterock turn-off following a collision. Diversions via Tír Cluain. https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 30, 2018

The local Coroner has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station 021-4621550, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.



- Digital desk