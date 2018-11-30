Woman dies in Co Donegal car crash

By Stephen Maguire

An elderly woman has died following a car crash in Co Donegal.

The accident happened on the N56 in Gaoth Dobhair after 6pm and it is believed just one car was involved.

The woman is believed to be from the Dunlewey area and was in her 70s.

The accident happened between Crolly and the Dunlewey turn-off.

The road was closed as emergency services attended the scene. it is understood the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Donegal County Council set up road diversions in the area.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and take an alternative route," said a garda spokesperson.

The road will remain closed overnight to allow for a full forensic investigation by gardaí.

