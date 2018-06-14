Woman dies after two-car collision in Co Mayo

A woman in her mid-60s has died after a two-car collision on the Westport Road outside Castlebar.

The woman was taken to Mayo University Hospital after the collision and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the second car, a man in his mid-30s, was also removed to Mayo University Hospital with minor injuries.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at scene.

The incident occurred at 8.30am.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 - 9038200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

- Digital Desk